Delhi reels under heavy traffic snarls, commuters complain of long delays

NEW DELHI: The capital witnessed severe traffic congestion across multiple areas on Friday as the festive season triggered a massive surge in vehicular movement.

Long queues of bumper-to-bumper traffic caused delays and inconvenience to commuters, with several people stranded for hours. In a bid to manage the situation, Delhi Traffic Police cancelled all kinds of leave for personnel till Chhath Puja, except in emergency cases.

The order was issued by the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone-II) to ensure sufficient ground deployment for smooth traffic management. Bhavesh Kumar, a commuter travelling from Model Town to Connaught Place, said his usual commute took nearly twice the time. “The drive was smooth till Vidhan Sabha, but as I neared Civil Lines, traffic came to a standstill. It took me over an hour,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Dinesh Kumar Gupta, attributed the congestion to increased public movement due to festival shopping and social gatherings. “We have deployed maximum staff and are coordinating with local police. Vehicles parked in no-parking zones are being challaned and towed,” he said, urging the public to use public transport and avoid illegal parking. Another commuter, Vikas Saxena, noted that Lutyens’ Delhi was choked, with roundabouts gridlocked. “This is common during festivals like Diwali and Rakshabandhan,” he said.

Police have also implemented a city-wide security plan involving increased patrolling, vehicle checks, anti-sabotage measures, and community outreach under the ‘Eyes and Ears’ and ‘Prahari’ schemes.