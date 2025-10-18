Delhi University forms six-member inquiry panel to probe professor assault

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi constituted a six-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged assault on professor Sujit Kumar, a faculty member of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary Deepika Jha and other members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The incident reportedly occurred inside the principal’s office on Thursday, in the presence of police personnel.

Kumar, who serves as the convener of the college’s disciplinary committee, is a senior faculty member at DU. The altercation allegedly broke out when a group of around 50 students, accompanied by DUSU president Aryan Maan and Jha, entered the college premises demanding Kumar’s resignation.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) strongly condemned the incident, alleging that the disciplinary committee had been investigating recent cases of campus violence involving students from various groups when the attack took place. “Teachers were manhandled, and Kumar was slapped by the DUSU joint secretary. Such acts of violence are unacceptable within academic spaces,” the DTF said.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding action. It called upon the university to ensure faculty safety and take “exemplary measures” to prevent such incidents, they said.