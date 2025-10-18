Fire breaks out at Brahmaputra Apartments allotted to MPs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartment on Baba Khadak Singh Marg in central Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The apartments were allotted to several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 1.23 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control around 2.10 pm, a fire official said.

"The fire was said to be in domestic items," the official added.

The building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, houses residences of several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the fire hydrant in the apartment was not functional and that there was no water in the tank and in pipelines. "We checked the fire extinguishing facility after spotting the fire, but there was no water. The fire hydrant was not working," a resident told NDTV.