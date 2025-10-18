Municipal Corporation of Delhi to inspect 500 garbage vulnerable spots

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced a month-long special cleanliness drive to permanently eliminate garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across all streets in the city on Friday. Leader of House Parvesh Wahi said, “The MCD has so far identified 517 garbage-sensitive points in 12 zones where garbage regularly accumulates. Inspections at these points will ensure ground-level cleanliness in Delhi.”

During this drive, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, along with other ruling party councillors, zone chairpersons, and MCD officials, will visit 517 GVPs every morning to inspect cleanliness, the official announcement said.

MCD officials will be required to submit daily progress reports, and a comprehensive report on the campaign will be shared with the government. Wahi added that all identified sites will be beautified through plantation drives, which will deter people from dumping waste in the future.