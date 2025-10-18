Police seize over 6,800 units of fake desi ghee, sweets across Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown against food adulteration ahead of the festive season, Delhi Police has recovered over 6,800 units of adulterated desi ghee and sweets, arresting 25 individuals in six separate raids conducted across the city this month.

According to a senior police officer, the raids were carried out based on tip-offs regarding the sale and production of adulterated food products, which tend to spike during festivals.

“These actions are crucial as they directly concern public health. The raids are aimed at preventing harmful and spurious products from reaching consumers,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said that on Thursday, a raid was conducted at a factory in Raghubir Nagar where large-scale illegal production of sweets like milk cake and kalakand was underway.

These were being prepared using harmful chemicals and unhygienic ingredients. “Over 2,600 kilograms of adulterated sweets and prohibited chemicals were seized from the premises,” he said.

The factory owner, Tara Chand Aggarwal, and his 16 employees were apprehended. Preliminary investigation revealed the use of sodium formaldehyde sulfoxylate in the sweet preparation, a non-edible chemical known to cause severe health issues, including carcinogenic effects, gastrointestinal toxicity, allergic reactions, and respiratory problems.