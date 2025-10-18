Police seize over 6,800 units of fake desi ghee, sweets across Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown against food adulteration ahead of the festive season, Delhi Police has recovered over 6,800 units of adulterated desi ghee and sweets, arresting 25 individuals in six separate raids conducted across the city this month.
According to a senior police officer, the raids were carried out based on tip-offs regarding the sale and production of adulterated food products, which tend to spike during festivals.
“These actions are crucial as they directly concern public health. The raids are aimed at preventing harmful and spurious products from reaching consumers,” the officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said that on Thursday, a raid was conducted at a factory in Raghubir Nagar where large-scale illegal production of sweets like milk cake and kalakand was underway.
These were being prepared using harmful chemicals and unhygienic ingredients. “Over 2,600 kilograms of adulterated sweets and prohibited chemicals were seized from the premises,” he said.
The factory owner, Tara Chand Aggarwal, and his 16 employees were apprehended. Preliminary investigation revealed the use of sodium formaldehyde sulfoxylate in the sweet preparation, a non-edible chemical known to cause severe health issues, including carcinogenic effects, gastrointestinal toxicity, allergic reactions, and respiratory problems.
In another operation on October 5, police raided locations in Budh Vihar and Vijay Vihar, seizing 2,651 litres of adulterated desi ghee. Two people, Rakesh Garg, a godown owner, and Mukesh, a manufacturer, were arrested. Garg was caught with 2,241 litres of adulterated ghee, while Mukesh was nabbed on October 7 with 410 litres in his possession, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar added that in three additional raids conducted at Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, and Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, police busted three illegal manufacturing units and arrested six people.
A total of 1,625 kilograms of adulterated desi ghee was recovered, along with chemicals, stoves, gas cylinders, and packaging material. During questioning, the accused confessed to mixing Dalda (vanaspati ghee) and low-cost refined oil, heating them, and adding synthetic flavours and colour to mimic pure desi ghee. The final product was then packaged in counterfeit containers resembling popular brands and distributed to dairies and local vendors. Police said further probe is underway.