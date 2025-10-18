Rs 738 crore in GST refunds released to traders in Delhi, claims CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that traders across the national capital have begun receiving their goods and services tax (GST) refunds ahead of the festive season. So far, an amount of Rs 738 crore has been disbursed under this initiative to Delhi traders.

She described this initiative, and the earlier decision to waive of late surcharge on water bills, as Diwali gifts to the people of Delhi.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to ensure timely GST refunds, the chief minister said that the Department of Trade and Taxes has successfully cleared pending refund cases amounting to Rs 1,002 crore, of which Rs 738 crore has already been paid to businesses and traders. She termed this a significant achievement that has infused new momentum into the refund process.