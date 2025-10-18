Rs 738 crore in GST refunds released to traders in Delhi, claims CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that traders across the national capital have begun receiving their goods and services tax (GST) refunds ahead of the festive season. So far, an amount of Rs 738 crore has been disbursed under this initiative to Delhi traders.
She described this initiative, and the earlier decision to waive of late surcharge on water bills, as Diwali gifts to the people of Delhi.
Highlighting the government’s efforts to ensure timely GST refunds, the chief minister said that the Department of Trade and Taxes has successfully cleared pending refund cases amounting to Rs 1,002 crore, of which Rs 738 crore has already been paid to businesses and traders. She termed this a significant achievement that has infused new momentum into the refund process.
To make the refund system faster and more transparent, the government has developed an advanced IT module in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. The module leverages data analytics, automation and swift verification systems, ensuring prompt settlement of refund applications. So far, 8,259 refund applications have been processed, a record number including 7,409 claims below Rs 10 lakh. According to Gupta, this initiative not only strengthens taxpayers’ confidence but also promotes commercial activity in the capital.
The release of refunds around Diwali would enhance liquidity in the markets and inject fresh energy into the business environment, she claimed.
Gupta reiterated on Friday that that her government was committed to spreading happiness among citizens of Delhi. Under this initiative, substantial relief had been provided on pending water bills and unauthorised water and sewer connections to residents, with a 100 per cent waiver on payment charges and penalties. Under this scheme, approximately Rs 11,000 crore worth of surcharges would be waived, she said.