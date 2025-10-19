AAI conducts land survey to add four parking bays at Hindon Airport

NEW DELHI: With just two parking bays available at the Hindon Airport for commercial planes and no operations permitted between sunset and sunrise, the airfield owned by the Indian Air Force remains severely unutilised.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) now wants to increase flight operations as the airport and has recently completed a survey of the land required to triple the number of parking spots.

Airport director Chilaka Mahesh said on Saturday, “We are looking at increasing the number of parking bays from the existing two to six at the earliest, which will require around 34,500 square metres of land. A survey to identify the land required was conducted by AAI officials recently along with the defence estate and the revenue officials of Uttar Pradesh.” He said that the report of this survey has been submitted to the defence estates department.

Mahesh is confident of getting the green signal for the expansion soon. “We will need six to seven months to ready the four parking bays. When the parking slots increase, the routes from this airport as well as the number of airlines from here will increase too,” he said. The AAI has posted a deputy general manager recently at the Hindon Airport to sort out the land issue and focus on the airport’s expansion, he added.