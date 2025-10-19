AQI breaches 400 on festive day, Delhi's air quality worsens

NEW DELHI: On the festive Saturday, capital’s air quality took a sharp turn for the worse, with pollution levels breaching the 400 mark at one of the locations placing parts of the city firmly in the ‘Severe’ category.

Anand Vihar was the worst-hit, recording an alarming AQI of 407, followed by Wazirpur (347), Vivek Vihar (310), and Sirifort (308). The citywide average AQI at 8:5 pm stood at 266, placing Delhi overall in the ‘Poor’ category.

Despite the celebratory mood, the rising pollution and smoky skies cast a shadow over the day. According to experts, the situation is likely to deteriorate further with falling temperatures, lower wind speeds, and accumulation of pollutants, typical of early winter in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees which was 0.9 degrees above the seasonal norm while the minimum settled at 19.6°C, which was 1.2°C above normal. Relative humidity hovered between 94 percent and 49 percent, contributing to a heavy, lingering haze.

Weather officials noted that temperatures have been gradually dipping since mid-October, signaling the early onset of winter. The IMD has advised commuters to remain cautious, especially during early mornings, when shallow fog and smog could impact visibility. From October 19 to 22, shallow fog or smog is expected in the mornings, with partly cloudy skies likely on October 22 as per the IMD website.

Meanwhile, several other monitoring stations also reported worrying AQI levels: Dwarka Sector 8 (324), Ashok Vihar (298), Nehru Nagar (293), and RK Puram (291), all hovering between the ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’ categories. Experts are urging residents to take necessary precautions, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, as the air is expected to worsen further in the coming days.