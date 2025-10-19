Delhi outlets told to send online liquor challans

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Excise Department has instructed government corporations to start sending online delivery challans to ensure timely payments to liquor wholesalers, officials said on Saturday. Earlier, the department had asked the corporations to accept the online-generated challan as proof of delivery instead of demanding manual copies.

However, it was found that payments other than excise duty were being delayed until manually signed challan was submitted by receivers at the vends. The department said this practice defeats the purpose of ease of doing business and causes unnecessary payment delays.

Under the current excise policy, four government corporations — DTTDC, DSIIDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS — operate over 700 retail liquor vends across the city. The online delivery challan system, introduced in July, allows seamless tracking of liquor supply from wholesalers to retailers, hotels, clubs, and restaurants, and ensures faster payment of dues.