GRAP-2 anti-pollution curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens before Diwali

NEW DELHI: Amid the festive fervour gripping the National Capital Region (NCR) and the whole country, and amid the poor air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the 'poor' category (between 201-300 AQI), for the past few days amid Diwali fervour across the region. As of 4 PM on Sunday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 296 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"Actions under Stage-I & II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extent GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I & II", order by CAQM read.

CAQM has further directed all the agencies concerned to also be required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures in Delhi-NCR.