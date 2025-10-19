JNU students detained after protests over fines imposed on their leaders

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) became tensed on Saturday after its administration imposed a fine of `10,000 each on student leaders for protesting against the eviction of PhD scholars from university hostels. The penalty, handed to JNU Student Union (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar and Ranvijay Singh, JNU president of All India Students Association (AISA), sparked outrage among student organisations, which have called it an attempt to curb dissent on the campus.

The protest turned confrontational late in the evening, when around 80 students tried to march from the campus to the nearby Nelson Mandela Marg. According to police officials, the students broke through barricades placed near the west gate of the campus at around 6 pm and allegedly manhandled police personnel while using abusive language. The altercation caused temporary traffic disruption in the area, following which 28 students—19 male and nine female—were detained. Among those held were the president, vice president and general secretary of the JNUSU.

The police said that six police personnel, including two women officers, sustained minor injuries and were sent for medical examination. Legal proceedings have reportedly been initiated against the students.

The JNU proctorial office, in its official penalty order, had said that Kumar’s actions were “serious in nature” and warranted stricter action. As per the order, the student union president was found guilty of staging a protest within 100 meters of the dean of students’ office and damaging university property.