Nurses urge Health Ministry to ensure fair probe as AIIMS faculty continues protest

NEW DELHI: As the Faculty Association at AIIMS continued its protest over the administration’s decision to remove a senior surgeon from his headship following an alleged sexual harassment complaint by a female nurse, the Nurses Union has now approached the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, demanding protection and safeguards for the complainant and other potential witnesses.

Members of the union expressed concern that ongoing pressure from the protesting faculty members could negatively influence the proceedings of the case.

In a letter submitted to the ministry, the Nurses Union urged the authorities to ensure non-retaliation measures for all complainants, both past and present, and to direct the institute to uphold fairness and independence during the inquiry.

"Kindly take necessary action and instruction to the concerned for required ICC involvement in the further complaints in addition to previous complaints. Kindly ensure protection and non-retaliation safeguards for all complainants both past and new who have shown immense courage in speaking up. Direct the administration to continue to uphold independence and fairness in the face of any external or organisational pressure," the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Faculty Association has reaffirmed its decision to continue protesting until the administration revokes its order removing the accused, Dr A K Bisoi, from his position.

"We maintain our stance that his removal was not justified. While our protest will not hamper patient care services, we will continue our sit-in till the administration revokes its order," said Dr Amrinder Singh Malhi, General Secretary of the Faculty Association of AIIMS.

The unfolding dispute has also drawn concern from the AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), which cautioned against framing the issue as a conflict between doctors and nurses.

"It is unfortunate that the matter is being portrayed in some quarters as a clash between two associations, and it is extremely disturbing to see how such portrayals can adversely affect the reputation and integrity of our institute. We strongly feel that such an interpretation is misplaced and unhelpful to the spirit of unity and cooperation that defines our institution. This issue should not be seen as a conflict between any two groups of healthcare professionals," the RDA letter stated.