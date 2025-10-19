Railway Minister Vaishnaw conducts surprise visit to Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, conducted a surprise inspection at Anand Vihar Railway Station on Sunday to assess passenger safety measures and the effectiveness of exit arrangements during the festive season. During his visit, the Minister inspected the holding area at the station and directly interacted with passengers. He sought feedback regarding the cleanliness of the premises and the facilities provided.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw stated that Indian Railways has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience despite the festive rush. "Passenger convenience and safety are our top priorities," he said, adding that strict action is being taken against individuals who circulate fake videos about the Railways on social media. He also urged the public to refrain from spreading such misinformation.

The Minister was accompanied by Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway, and several other senior railway officials. Passengers who spoke with the Minister expressed satisfaction and happiness with the arrangements made for their convenience and safety.

Vaishnaw expressed confidence that the extensive crowd management strategies and enhanced passenger facilities will ensure smooth and safe travel for millions during major upcoming festivals such as Diwali and Chhath.