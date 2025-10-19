Veer Munshi on art, exile, and healing Kashmir’s scars through craft

“You feel like you’re walking. You never unlace your shoes,” says artist Veer Munshi, describing the feeling of being away from his home—Kashmir. He calls this distance a restlessness that has marked his life ever since leaving Kashmir 35 years ago. “You don’t feel settled. You just keep walking,” he adds.

This sense of displacement lies at the heart of Munshi’s art practice. Two of his works, currently on display as part of ‘Ascending Roots’ at Delhi’s Ojas Art, reflect on exile, resilience, and the deliberate act of healing. His pieces are displayed alongside works by Manjunath Kamath, both of whom were previously exhibited at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025.

The show, presented by Anubhav Nath, curatorial director of Ojas Art, highlights contemporary urban artists whose work remains deeply rooted in Indian aesthetics. Munshi’s creations often appear like “fractured carpets”—meticulously assembled from fragments that resemble shrapnel, stitched together with motifs drawn from Kashmir’s craft traditions. Each fragment tells a story from the state. “When you see Kashmir from afar, it looks beautiful. But when you go close, there’s conflict. You’re healing that conflict through these pieces. I try to archive what is lost—the cultural nuances, the places, the iconography. It’s a fractured surface, but also a surface of healing,” he explains.