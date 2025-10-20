36 of 38 AQI monitoring stations in 'red zone' as Delhi celebrates Diwali with fireworks

NEW DELHI: With people across the national capital celebrating Diwali with fireworks on Monday night, Delhi's air quality deteriorated, with most of the monitoring stations marked in the 'red zone'.

Thirty-six out of 38 monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality across Delhi.

At 10 pm, the city's overall air quality index (AQI) was 'very poor' at 344, with four stations reporting 'severe' air quality (above 400).

According to the SAMEER app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the four stations were Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), Wazirpur (423) and Anand Vihar (404).

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI), which is reported at 4 pm every day, remained in the 'very poor' category at 345, higher than the 326 recorded on Sunday, according to official data.

In the afternoon, 31 out of 38 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while three stations fell under the 'severe' zone, data showed.