BJP accuses AAP of misusing public funds over Yamuna pollution claims

NEW DELHI: Responding to AAP leader Bharadwaj’s criticism regarding Yamuna pollution, Delhi BJP media head and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Sunday launched a sharp counterattack, accusing the AAP government of misusing public funds during its tenure.

In a post on social media platform X, Kapoor questioned both Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bhardwaj over their party’s track record on Yamuna cleaning.

“You’ve been in power for over 10 years, made grand claims about cleaning the Yamuna, but did nothing, and today, Delhi is facing the consequences,” Kapoor wrote.

“The AAP deceived people for ten years in the name of Yamuna cleaning. The sacred Yamuna has turned into a dirty drain,” he said. Kapoor also referred to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s previous invitation to Kejriwal for a joint Yamuna visit, stating, “He didn’t show up, while Sachdeva took a dip and bore the brunt of the pollution himself.