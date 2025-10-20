Case filed against six JNU students, including union president, after clash with cops

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against six Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, including JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, after they held a march towards Vasant Kunj police station.

“The case was registered under sections 221, 121(2), 132/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Vasant Kunj North police station, and investigation has begun,” a senior police official said.

Those booked include Nitish Kumar (26) from Bihar, vice president Manisha (28) from Haryana, general secretary Munteha Fatima (28) from Bihar, Manikant Patel (27) from Bihar, Briti Kar (27) from West Bengal, and Saurya Majumdar (28) from East Mumbai. Other students were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and handed over to their professors after medical examinations.

Tensions escalated after JNU administration imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on student leaders, including Nitish Kumar and Ranvijay Singh of AISA, for protesting the eviction of PhD scholars from hostels.

Around 80 students attempted to march from the campus to Nelson Mandela Marg, breaking through barricades, allegedly manhandling police personnel and using abusive language, which caused temporary traffic disruption. Six police personnel, including two women officers, sustained minor injuries. The JNU proctorial office stated that Kumar’s actions were serious, warranting strict action.