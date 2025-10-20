Centre issues fresh directive to states over slow progress in bonded labour rehabilitation

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) has directed all states and Union Territories to intensify action against inter-state human trafficking and bonded labour, following mounting concerns over slow progress in rehabilitation efforts.

In a government order issued on September 25, Secretary Vandana Gurnani instructed all Chief Secretaries to constitute vigilance committees in every district and sub-division to track bonded and child labour cases.

States have also been asked to submit proposals for immediate financial assistance to rescued labourers within three months of issuing release certificates.

The directive follows a Supreme Court order of November 22, 2024, which asked MoLE to consult with states to simplify procedures for identifying and rehabilitating bonded labourers.