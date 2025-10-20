Delhi CM Gupta celebrates Diwali with kids at shelter home

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday celebrated Diwali with children at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Children’s Home for Orphaned Boys in Tis Hazari. She spent time with the children, extended her festive greetings, gave them gifts, and interacted warmly, learning about their studies, interests, and dreams.

The CM said Diwali is not just about lighting lamps but about spreading light in people’s hearts. “The smiles of these children are the greatest gift for me,” she added. She reaffirmed the Delhi government’s commitment to ensuring that every child has access to education, safety, and a nurturing environment to grow into self-reliant and confident citizens.

Gupta also engaged the children in light-hearted conversations about their likes, habits, and daily routines, expressing satisfaction that they feel safe and happy. The Chief Minister emphasised that proper care, education, and facilities in all government-run shelter homes remain a top priority

VHP asks govt to turn Delhi into Indraprastha

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked the government to rename the city ‘Indraprastha’ and several landmarks, including Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Railway Station and Shahjahanabad Development Board. In a letter to Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, VHP Delhi secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta cited the city’s ancient history linked to the Mahabharata. The VHP also demanded inclusion of Pandava-era heritage in education and memorials for Hindu kings to reflect Delhi’s 5,000-year-old legacy.