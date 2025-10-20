Delhi plans uniform infrastructure charges for new water connections based on plot size

NEW DELHI: After announcing an arrears waiver scheme for pending water bills, the Delhi government is now preparing to ease infrastructure charges for new water connections.

Officials said the government is considering a system where charges will be calculated based on plot size rather than the existing practice of categorising colonies into different segments.

Currently, charges for domestic connections vary sharply depending on colony classification. In A and B category colonies (planned colonies), the charge is `255.27 per sq ft, while in unauthorised colonies classified as E, F, G, and H, it is `63.81 per sq ft. Commercial and institutional properties pay proportionally higher rates.

“Under the new plan, the infrastructure charge will be uniform and determined solely by the size of the plot, irrespective of colony category. This will simplify the process and reduce the burden on residents seeking new connections,” a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said. The proposal was discussed recently during the Summer Action Plan meeting chaired by Water Minister Parvesh Singh Verma.

Sources said earlier governments had introduced a rule mandating a 10% annual hike in infrastructure charges, which is also likely to be rolled back under the new proposal to further reduce financial pressure on residents. At present, infrastructure charges for residential, commercial, and institutional properties differ by colony type.

While A and B category coloniespay `255.27, `446.70, and `319.07 per sq ft respectively, E, F, G, and H category pay `63.81, `127.63, and`95.72 per sq ft for the same categories. Officials believe the move will encourage more households to obtain legal water connections, reducing dependence on informal supply sources such as water tankers. “The revised system will make it easier for citizens to access water supply without being overburdened by charges. Piped water will become more affordable for residents across the national capital,” an official said.