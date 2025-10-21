72-year-old man shot by grandsons over property dispute in Delhi’s Turkman Gate area

NEW DELHI: A 72-year-old was shot at on Tuesday morning allegedly by his grandsons over a long standing property dispute in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate area. The preliminary inquiry has revealed that the victim, his son, and grandsons have a long standing property dispute, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Nidhin Valsan said that a firing incident was reported at Chandni Mahal police station on Tuesday morning in which 72-year-old Shahbuddin was allegedly shot by his grandsons over a property dispute.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the victim, his son, and grandsons have a long standing property dispute. The victim is admitted at LNJP and is currently stable, the DCP said.

A case of attempt to murder is registered and efforts are underway to trace the accused. Police are checking the CCTV footage in order to ascertain the exact sequence of the incident, they added.