Delhi man killed after argument during firecracker bursting; three held

NEW DELHI: A person was stabbed to death allegedly by three men following a fight while bursting crackers in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the incident, and raids are being conducted to nab the co-accused person, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Dheeraj (24), Akash alias Baba (24), residents of Shahbad Dairy, and Tarun (22), a resident of Inderprasth Colony in Ashok Vihar.

On Tuesday at 12.22 am, information was received regarding the murder of the caller's nephew, who received a stab injury. Police reached the spot at house number 372, Shahbad Dairy, and found a person lying in the street with one stab injury on the right side of the chest, a senior police officer said.

Inquiry revealed that Dileep alias Sitamber Prasad was beaten up by three to four people and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brother, Deepak, and Sandeep.

It was further revealed that a fight occurred between Sandeep, his younger brother, and alleged people about one hour before the incident over the issue of abuses while bursting crackers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.