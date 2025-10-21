Delhi man killed after argument during firecracker bursting; three held

NEW DELHI: A person was stabbed to death allegedly by three men following a fight while bursting crackers in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.
Police have arrested three men in connection with the incident, and raids are being conducted to nab the co-accused person, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Dheeraj (24), Akash alias Baba (24), residents of Shahbad Dairy, and Tarun (22), a resident of Inderprasth Colony in Ashok Vihar.
On Tuesday at 12.22 am, information was received regarding the murder of the caller's nephew, who received a stab injury. Police reached the spot at house number 372, Shahbad Dairy, and found a person lying in the street with one stab injury on the right side of the chest, a senior police officer said.
Inquiry revealed that Dileep alias Sitamber Prasad was beaten up by three to four people and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brother, Deepak, and Sandeep.
It was further revealed that a fight occurred between Sandeep, his younger brother, and alleged people about one hour before the incident over the issue of abuses while bursting crackers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.
One of the accused was identified as Dheeraj.
Based on Deepak's statement, a case under section 103(1)/3(5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanita (BNS) was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station, and an investigation was taken up, the DCP said.
During the investigation, police recorded the statements of witnesses and checked the CCTV footage from nearby areas. Technical surveillance has been initiated to trace the absconding accused. Later, police nabbed three accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend co-accused Ajay alias Ali, Swami stated.
Dheeraj works for an online grocery firm at Jhangirpuri, Akash works in a utensils rack factory at Bawana, while Tarun works in a courier service at Rithala, police added.