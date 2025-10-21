Delhi NCR hospitals see rise in respiratory cases post-Diwali as experts warn of delayed pollution impact

NEW DELHI: Hospitals across the NCR are reporting a noticeable rise in respiratory illnesses in the wake of Diwali, even as experts caution the full “mass effect” of pollution has yet to hit.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) soared past the 400 mark after the celebrations, putting many monitoring stations in the “severe” or “hazardous” category.

At Aakash Healthcare, pulmonologist Dr Akshay Budhraja noted that so far the bulk of the patients are those already living with lung ailments. “The mass effect of the pollution ailments is yet to be seen due to multiple factors,” he said.

Budhraja explained that Diwali arrived this year at a time when atmospheric moisture had not yet built up to trap huge loads of pollutants and that stubble-burning had only just begun. "As a result, the post-Diwali catastrophe we are used to witnessing across age groups, and even in healthy individuals, is not at that scale this year," he noted.

Similarly, at Moolchand Hospital, Dr Rajesh Meena reported an uptick in patients, but primarily among those with underlying conditions such as asthma or COPD. “Hospital admissions are also not very much,” he added.