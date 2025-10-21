Delhi Police holds Commemoration Day Parade to honour eight personnel martyred in line of duty

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday held a Commemoration Day Parade to pay homage to personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty between September 1 last year and August 31. During this period, eight Delhi Police personnel were martyred.

The parade was held at Parade Ground, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha read out the names of eight martyrs of Delhi Police and state and central police organizations who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, during the period. In all, 186 police personnel, including eight of Delhi Police, breathed their last while serving in their respective forces.

According to Delhi Police, on October 21, 1959, a small troop of Indian policemen who were stationed at Ladakh for the security of the nation was suddenly ambushed and attacked by Chinese soldiers who were hiding in the mountains.

“During the attack, 10 Indian police personnel were martyred. In order to pay homage to these brave martyrs, we remember them on this day. Simultaneously, we pay homage to all those brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in the last one year,” Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said.

Golchha paid homage to martyrs by laying a wreath at the memorial. A two minutes silence was observed in remembrance of martyrs.