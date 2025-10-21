Delhi’s IGI Airport Terminal 2 set to reopen on October 25-26; IndiGo, Air India shift flights to new terminal

NEW DELHI: With the fully upgraded Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport set to be opened in the intervening night of October 25 and 26, airlines have announced the shifting of their flights to the new terminal.
With the launch, Delhi will have all its three terminals operational.
To undertake major maintenance work, upgrade its runway and improve passenger experience, the terminal was shut on April 15.
An official told this newspaper, “Anti-sabotage operations by the security agencies are afoot in connection with the launch. The terminal too would be a `smart’ one like T1 and T3 and will offer flyers a much better experience.”
He added, “We had announced when we closed the terminal for refurbishment that it would be ready before the winter schedule of airlines commence. The deadline has been met. “
Leading airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced the distribution of its flights across the three terminals from September. An official release said that flights numbered 6E 5000 to 6E 5999 along with all international departures will be operated to/from T3. Flights numbered 6E 2000 – 6E 2999 will be operated to/from T2 while all its remaining domestic flights will be operated from T1.
“IndiGo continues to focus on delivering seamless connectivity, reliable service, and a hassle-free travel experience for its customers, “ it said.
Air India Group flight changes
Meanwhile, the Air India group had recently announced the shift of select domestic flights to T2 while Air India Express will operate all its domestic flights from T1
Air India will shift one-third of its daily domestic flights to the upgraded T2 while Air India Express will move its entire domestic operations. The international operations of both the airlines will continue to operate from T3.
An official release today said, “Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 daily domestic departures out of Delhi to the upgraded Terminal 2 (T2).”
The corresponding incoming flights too would be moved to T2, said a source. Air India’s domestic flights departing from or arriving at T2 have been renumbered in four digits, starting with ‘1’ (e.g., AI1737, AI1787). This clear distinction will help travellers to easily identify that their flight operates from/to T2.
“All daily AI flights to and from Dehradun, Jaisalmer, Bhuvaneshwar and Bhuj will be shifted to T2 while a few flights from/to Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Coimbatore will be moved,” another source said. No flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will be shifted, he added.
At the same time, Air India Express will move all its domestic operations to the newly renovated and upgraded Terminal 1 (T1),” the release said.
As of now Spicejet and Alliance Air will continue their operations as is being done presently. Akasa Air sought some time to give its response.