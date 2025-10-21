Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Delhi Railway Station to review festival travel arrangements

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday to review and strengthen arrangements for passengers traveling home for festivals like Chhath in Bihar and other states.

Following his visit, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X said that he, along with officials, studied historical traffic patterns, analysed passenger surge data, and created mechanisms for coordination. "We have created holding areas at more than 70 stations. We have increased ticketing facilities at more than 100 stations," he said, adding that the continuous monitoring of the movement of special trains at division, zone and board control rooms is being carried out.

"Our control room at division, zone and board are operational 24×7, even on Diwali Day. All major stations have mini control rooms. Thousands of CCTV cameras have been installed," the minister claimed in a post on X.