2020 riots: Court raps prosecution over mishandling of investigation

NEW DELHI: A court hearing a 2020 Delhi riots case reprimanded the prosecution for its handling of the investigation and filing of charge sheets, saying it had created a “complete mess,” and referred the matter to the Delhi Police Commissioner to take remedial action.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh made these observations while hearing arguments on framing charges in the case registered by Dayalpur police station. In an order dated October 16, the court said, “It appears that the state has made a complete mess in this matter.”

The court noted that the predecessor judge had observed the confusion caused by the charge sheet regarding clashes between two different mobs during the February 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. Both mobs, with different objectives, were named as accused in the same charge sheet for multiple offences, and there was no clarity about which mob caused damage, rioting, or arson at specific places or properties.

The court also noted the previous judge’s directive to investigate complaints, including those of three individuals — Azad, Zaid, and Sarla Devi. Following the order, the prosecution initially requested withdrawal of certain complaints. However, when questioned by the court, the special public prosecutor sought to file a third supplementary charge sheet.