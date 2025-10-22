'Air is grey, lungs are black, BJP's accountability invisible': Congress on Delhi's worsening air quality

With the air quality continuing to deteriorate in Delhi-NCR, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the BJP government, asserting that people in the national capital don't "need sermons" on festivals but accountability.

In a post on X, Singhvi said, "The air is grey, the lungs are black, and the BJP's accountability is invisible. Delhi doesn't need sermons on festivals; it needs a government that can breathe responsibility."

Singhvi's comments come as Delhi continues to reel under alarming air pollution levels.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the city remained in the "very poor" category on Wednesday morning.

According to CPCB data, the AQI in the RK Puram area of southwest Delhi remains "very poor" at 380, as of 7:00 AM today. The AQI at Anand Vihar also remains "very poor" at 355. Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 355, followed by Bawana at 376 under the "very poor" category.

AQI in the Dwarka Sector 8 area remains at 353, 362 in ITO, and 394 in Nehru Nagar. Similarly, the AQI in Chandni Chowk remains "very poor" at 332. Around Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 360, which also falls under the "very poor" category.