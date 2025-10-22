Delhi ACB arrests tout red-handed near Kashmiri Gate accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch on Wednesday arrested a tout red handed operating near the office of sub-registrar-I, Kashmiri Gate while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

The bribe was allegedly demanded by tout Keshav Joshi on behalf of officials of sub-registrar-I, Kashmiri Gate.

A complaint was received on Tuesday from an advocate against Keshav Joshi operating as deed writer, Chamber number-101, Old Court Compound, near office of sub-registrar-I, Kashmiri Gate stating that deed writer was demanding Rs three lakh on behalf of officials of sub-registrar-I, Kashmiri Gate to facilitate the registration of sale deed regarding a property situated at Sarai Rohilla, Delhi.

Later on, after negotiation, the amount of bribe was settled at Rs 1.6 lakh.

The complainant found this demand unethical and tried to meet sub registrar-I Kashmiri Gate, but officials present in the office did not allow him for the same and suggested to meet Joshi to resolve the matter, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Vikramjit Singh said.