Man wanted for Uttam Nagar murder held after shootout with police in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: A wanted criminal was arrested on Wednesday following an exchange of fire in Dwarka Sector-3, southwest Delhi, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man, police said.

The accused, Rishabh, also known as Ritik alias Dancer, a resident of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, is wanted for the murder of Kuldeep, a resident of Raja Puri in Uttam Nagar.

On the intervening night of August 17–18, Bindapur police received information regarding Kuldeep being stabbed. He later succumbed to his injuries. A case under Section 103 of the BNS was registered at Bindapur police station. During the investigation, two other accused, Pawan and his associate, were arrested, while Rishabh remained absconding.

A tip-off on Wednesday indicated that Rishabh would be in Dwarka Sector-3, prompting a police operation. Police said Rishabh had been in contact with local criminals after the murder, allegedly to target witnesses.

When officers attempted to arrest him, he opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire. During the operation, Inspector Subhash Chand sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm and was shifted to Venkateshwar Hospital, while the accused was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Police recovered one sophisticated pistol, two live cartridges, and two empty cartridges from the accused. A separate criminal case is being registered at Dwarka North police station in connection with the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said further investigation is ongoing.