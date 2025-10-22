Residents famously keep late on Diwali

NEW DELHI: The city that was supposed to breathe easy this Diwali ended up gasping once again. Despite the Supreme Court’s clear restrictions on bursting firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm, Delhiites went on celebrating deep into the night, or rather, into the early hours of the morning. Crackers boomed till 2:30 am in most areas, lighting up the sky and thickening the smog that now hangs heavy over the national capital.

As the smoke cleared, Delhi woke up to toxic air and a blanket of haze. The air quality index (AQI) crossed 400 in many parts of the city, “severe” by every definition. Yet, for a large number of residents, the rules did not seem to matter. However, there were conscientious citizens too who asked the police to discipline violators.

The police registered more than 100 cases across the city over the alleged violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on bursting firecrackers and more than 50 on charges of illegal sale during Diwali celebrations, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer from Dwarka district said 24 cases of bursting crackers beyond the allowed time were registered in the district. Similarly, Rohini district reported 24 cases of time violation and three cases of illegal sale. “Delhi suffered the consequences of the emotional negligence of the government and people,” said Saurabh Gandhi, general secretary of the United Residents of Delhi, a coalition of residents’ welfare associations. “Even after 1.30 am, firecrackers were being burst around my area.”