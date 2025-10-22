Supreme contempt of the court

NEW DELHI: Just days after the Supreme Court permitted the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for limited hours during Diwali, the national capital experienced its worst post-festival morning in the past five years with the PM2.5 levels reaching 488 micrograms.

By 6:05 am on Tuesday, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 347, falling in the “very poor” category, according to SAFAR. Of the 37 air quality monitoring stations, 34 recorded readings in the red zone—indicating “very poor” to “severe” air quality. Last year, the AQI stood at 359 the morning after Diwali.

With the PM levels too surging this year, the city witnessed its worst air quality since 2021, with PM2.5 levels increasing to 488 micrograms per cubic metrewithin 24 hours after Diwali—over three times the pre-festival level of 156.6.

An analysis of CPCB data from 2021 to 2025 reveals a consistent spike in PM2.5 levels during Diwali night and the following morning. The 2025 reading of 488 is the highest in five years. Previous data shows PM2.5 levels rose from 163.1 to 454.5 in 2021, from 129.3 to 168 in 2022, from 92.9 to 319.7 in 2023, and from 204 to 220 in 2024.