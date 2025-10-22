Three killed in separate incidents over personal enmity and other issues

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in separate incidents in Delhi over alleged personal enmity and petty disputes within two days, police said on Tuesday.

The first incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. On Monday at 12:13 am, police received information about a stabbing in Holambi Kalan, where four to five individuals allegedly attacked a man. The victim, Vicky Thappa (24), a resident of Holambi Kalan, was brought dead to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital with stab injuries. Preliminary inquiries revealed a scuffle between Thappa and a group of local youths, police said.

Mangal, along with his associates, allegedly attacked Thappa with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in fatal injuries. A case was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station, witnesses’ statements recorded, CCTV footage scanned, and technical surveillance initiated to trace the absconding accused. Multiple raids are underway. The motive appears to be a personal dispute, police said.