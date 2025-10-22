Three killed in separate incidents over personal enmity and other issues

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in separate incidents in Delhi over alleged personal enmity and petty disputes within two days, police said on Tuesday.
The first incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. On Monday at 12:13 am, police received information about a stabbing in Holambi Kalan, where four to five individuals allegedly attacked a man. The victim, Vicky Thappa (24), a resident of Holambi Kalan, was brought dead to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital with stab injuries. Preliminary inquiries revealed a scuffle between Thappa and a group of local youths, police said.
Mangal, along with his associates, allegedly attacked Thappa with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in fatal injuries. A case was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station, witnesses’ statements recorded, CCTV footage scanned, and technical surveillance initiated to trace the absconding accused. Multiple raids are underway. The motive appears to be a personal dispute, police said.
In the second incident, a five-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed on Tuesday in the Narela area. Around 3:30 pm, police were informed about the missing child. Investigation revealed that the boy was found dead in the room of Neetu, the complainant’s driver, who resides nearby. The complainant said a dispute arose on Monday evening between drivers Neetu and Wasim, escalating when Neetu became angry over a reprimand. Neetu allegedly kidnapped the child and killed him with bricks and a knife. The child was taken to the hospital and declared dead. A murder case has been registered, and multiple teams are searching for the absconding accused, police added.
The third incident involved a stabbing over a petty issue. On Monday, police received information from Safdarjung Hospital about an unconscious injured person who was declared brought dead. Investigation revealed that accused, along with associates, attacked the deceased. “The accused sustained injuries and is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, while five others have been arrested. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is ongoing,” said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.