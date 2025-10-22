'We can't all leave’

At a post-screening conversation with director Roya Sadat who joined me online from Canada where her film Sima's Song had just won an award at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto, Canada , she walked us through the challenges of filming in exile.



On making the film in exile

“The movie was meant to be shot in Afghanistan but with the Taliban taking over, I found myself suddenly in exile and the whole production had to move to Europe and had to take on many complex immigration challenges. At the time of the filming, there was an exodus from Afghanistan and we scoured many refugee camps to find the actors from across Europe. The filming was done in Greece and while through the refugee camps, several actors were chosen, they were also getting resettlement visas to other countries so there was a constant flux as actors left and had to be replaced. This was fortunate for them but unfortunate for us. There was also the funny problem of trying to get donkeys for the shoot ...”

According to media statistics, around 8000 journalists have left Afghanistan since then, of whom around 2000 are women journalists. On dealing with the invisibilisation of women journalists, women artists, and women filmmakers in Afghanistan since the Taliban walked into Kabul in mid-August 2021.

“It is tragic for me personally to be winning awards while in exile and being unable to share this with my own community. I am so happy that this screening has provided me that space to reconnect with my own community. As our voices are being suppressed, it is all the more reason that we must be louder. As filmmakers, as artists, it is critical that we use any medium to tell these stories. And finally, we live in hope that one day things will get better.”



Her next film

'I want to make a comedy next...'.she says . For a moment the heavy mood in the audience lifts and everyone smiles. This is a good moment to invite her husband, Aziz Deldar ,who is her screenplay writer on the call to say hello to everyone. In 2024, they made two films - Sima's Song and The Sharp Edge of Peace which her sister Alka Sadat , who also lives in exile, produced. These women Afghan filmmakers despite fighting heavy odds, are truly on fire.

Roya and Aziz both dream of returning to her country one day where women will once again go to school, university and work in public places. Just like the women in the rest of the world.



Nupur Basu is a journalist and documentary filmmaker from India who has visited and written from Kabul and Herat in 2011 and 2013. She was in conversation with Roya Sadat in New Delhi on October 11.