Wedding Fashion's New Stand, Look East

Renowned designer label Jigar & Nikita has come up with a new collection called 11°E that was recently unveiled in Delhi ahead of the launch of their first store in the capital city’s Dhanmill Compound. The edit reinterprets contemporary Indian fashion from a global viewpoint. E stands for longitude East, the source of their inspiration, and 11 for the mystical number of intuition and enlightenment.

They have woven rich narratives around vivid colours of the East in a global contemporary language. With pearls, corseted blouses, and characteristic teals and blues, the bridal palette takes a turn this season, while fitted sherwanis, flared pants, and sophisticated cuts and tailoring challenge the norms of menswear grooms. Jigar Shah and Nikita Murarka Shah take us through the vibrant edit.

Tell us about the idea behind 11°E. What led to this collection?

Jigar: 11°E is our ode to the East — a journey of culture, craft, and intuition. It stems from the belief that fashion is a dialogue between heritage and the future, rooted in India yet speaking a global language.