Body of 50-year-old woman found in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area

NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was recovered from the Yamuna Khadar area in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur on Thursday, police said.

Police received information in the afternoon about a body lying in a low-lying area that had been inundated during the floods last month. The body was shifted to GTB Hospital for a postmortem. Forensic teams also visited the spot and collected samples," a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as a resident Shastri Park area, the officer said.

The New Usmanpur police station has filed a case under the relevant sections, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing, police officials said.