Delhi to deploy Finland-made amphibious dredger for Yamuna cleanup from January 2026

NEW DELHI: Aiming to undertake large-scale dredging, desilting, and cleaning operations in the Yamuna River Sahibi, the Delhi government has decided to deploy Finland-made Amphibious Dredger machines.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has procured an advanced Amphibious Classic 4 Multipurpose Dredger Machine from Finland. The machine will arrive in India before December and will be operational from January.

This state-of-the-art machine, called Amphibious Classic 4 Watermaster is capable of operating on both land and water, the machine combines Finnish engineering with high-efficiency hydraulic systems and modular attachments that can perform multiple operations including dredging, backhoe excavation, raking, solid waste removal, and weed extraction with unmatched precision.

The advanced dredger, procured at a total cost of Rs 8 crore, includes shipment, one-year warranty, six months of company-operated performance support, and 5% GST. It is scheduled to arrive in India before December and will commence operations on the Yamuna River from January 2026, giving Delhi a cleaner and more resilient start to the New Year.

This advanced multipurpose dredger will significantly enhance the department’s capacity to clean, desilt, and rejuvenate river channels while strengthening Delhi’s flood control and drainage systems. Its modular configuration allows continuous year-round work, from pre-monsoon desilting to monsoon flood mitigation and post-monsoon restoration.

Speaking from Finland, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh said: “This New Year will mark a new beginning for the Yamuna. The arrival of the Amphibious Classic 4 dredger is a major milestone in our mission to rejuvenate Delhi’s rivers and strengthen our flood management system. It is not a partnership but a direct procurement by the Delhi Government, a conscious investment in advanced technology and environmental responsibility.”