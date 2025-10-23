Four wanted Bihar gangsters killed in Delhi police encounter in Rohini

Four wanted criminals from Bihar, allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder and extortion, were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Delhi and Bihar Police in Rohini on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, PTI reported.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur, all residents of Bihar and members of a notorious criminal network active across the state and nearby regions.

A senior police officer said the joint operation was launched following intelligence inputs that the accused had been hiding in Delhi for several days. When the police team tried to apprehend them, the men reportedly opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate.

“All four sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were immediately taken to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them brought dead,” the police told PTI.

Police sources described Ranjan Pathak as the kingpin of the gang, who was wanted in several murder and extortion cases.

(With inputs from PTI)