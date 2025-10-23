Greater devotion for the festival this time, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the upcoming festival of Chhath Puja will be marked by even greater devotion and spiritual fervour. The CM announced that cases filed a few years ago against devotees performing Chhath Puja on the Yamuna’s banks will now be withdrawn.

She attended a review meeting headed by L-G V K Saxena over preparations for the Chhath. In a post on X, Gupta shared the photo of the meeting, saying the government is committed to providing every Chhath devotee in Delhi a clean and safe environment during the festival. Over 1,000 Chhath ghats are being built across Delhi out of which around 200 ghats will host cultural programmes dedicated to Chhath.

She added that all MPs, MLAs, councillors, and public representatives have launched a Swachhta (cleanliness) campaign at the ghats in their constituencies. Speaking at a press conference, Gupta said that Chhath Puja is not just a festival but a symbol of capital’s faith, culture and devotion.

The long-standing ban on performing Chhath Puja on the Yamuna River has been lifted and now the government is constructing well-equipped ghats for devotees. The chief minister said that while last year Chhath Puja was held at 929 ghats, this year more than 1,000 committees have already sought permission from the government to organise the festival.

Every ghat will be provided with tents, lighting, drinking water, and toilets. Grand entry gates will be set up to welcome devotees, and floral showers will be organised as a gesture of respect. Over 200 ghats will feature cultural programmes in Bhojpuri and Maithili languages to celebrate the festival’s spirit. “For the first time, the government will play an active role in such a large-scale religious event,” the CM said.