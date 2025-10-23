Hazy morning in Delhi as city battles very poor air quality

The national capital witnessed a hazy morning on Thursday as it continued to struggle for breath.

Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, while Anand Vihar saw ‘severe’ levels.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated further post-Diwali, as the air quality has gone down further with slow wind speed making matters worse.

According to the SAMEER app, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 428, the highest among all monitoring stations, putting it in the 'severe' category.

Most other stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ range. Only six of the 48 stations were in the ‘poor’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s hourly bulletin showed an overall AQI of 326 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 18.1 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also forecasted mist in the early morning, followed by a mainly clear sky later.