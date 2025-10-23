Mercedes hits bike, two hurt in Rajouri Garden

NEW DELHI: Two men were injured early Wednesday after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a Mercedes car in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, police said. A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 12:30 am near Mehta Chowk red light, close to Bharat Petroleum, Rajouri Garden.

“Two persons riding the motorcycle got injured in the incident. They have been identified as Mohammad Sufiyan, 21, and Mohammad Azam, 22. Both victims sustained fractures in their left legs and are currently under treatment,” DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Rajouri Garden police station.

“Both vehicles involved were seized. The mobile crime team inspected the spot, and details of the offending vehicle have been obtained,” the DCP said.