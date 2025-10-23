Patna-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi airport after technical snag

NEW DELHI: A Patna bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi suffered a technical snag mid-air immediately after take-off and was forced to return to Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday .

The Boeing 737 Max flight carrying over 150 passengers departed from Terminal 1 of Delhi airport at 9.28 am. Due to the technical glitch, it had to be brought back immediately. Passengers were later accommodated in an alternate aircraft.

A Spicejet spokesperson said, “On October 23, SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned to Delhi after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing, and passengers were deplaned normally. An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers.”

Spicejet did not elaborate on the nature of the technical issue.