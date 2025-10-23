Three arrested for fake promises in NGO registration racket in Agra

NEW DELHI: The city police have arrested three people in connection with a fake donation and NGO registration racket from UP’s Agra area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified Manish Biswas (19), Manthan Kumar (23), and Prince alias Kalu alias Kamlesh (20).

According to a complaint by Mohammad Yunus Khan, a social worker, he had received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number, where the caller requested a donation to help poor and elderly individuals. The fraudster further lured him with the false promise of a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 and other benefits if he registers his own NGO under their scheme, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said.

Believing the offer, the complainant transferred a total of Ra 16,600 as registration and processing fees. Thereafter, the fraudsters stopped responding to his calls and messages, the DCP said.

Using financial transaction analysis and technical surveillance, Delhi police traced the beneficiary bank account, which led to a targeted raid in Agra, UP, and the first accused was apprehended on October 11, Manish Biswas (19), Banthia said.

During interrogation, Biswas disclosed that he had been approached by Manthan Kumar and Prince, who convinced him to open a bank account on the pretext of reviving company funds. Later, police nabbed Manthan Kumar, who was working as a trainee chef at a local hotel in Agra, UP, he said.

He disclosed that he had acted as a middleman, providing Manish’s account details to Prince for the transfer of the defrauded amount. Later, police also nabbed Prince, who is a labourer by occupation. He confessed that he arranged mule bank accounts and had provided Manish’s account details to another person Golu, who had promised him financial incentives.