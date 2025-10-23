Two cousins among three dead as bike hits divider in city

NEW DELHI: A late-night dinner in Haryana’s Murthal turned fatal for three men, including two cousins, when their speeding motorcycle rammed into an unmarked jersey barrier on the Libaspur flyover along the GT Road.

Swaroop Nagar police station received information on Wednesday at 1.33 am regarding an accident on GT Road, Libaspur Flyover. A team rushed to the spot and found three men lying unconscious near a damaged Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as Sumit (27), Mohit (26) and Anurag (23), who is Mohit’s cousin. All were residents of Nangloi. It was further revealed that the three men riding without helmet had gone to Murthal for dinner and on their way back collided with a jersey barrier on Libaspur flyover. Efforts were made to trace any eye witnesses but none were found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.

The bodies were preserved in the BJRM Hospital mortuary for the post-mortem. From the facts and medical reports, the offence under section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was found to be made. Hence a case is being registered, the DCP said.

“Despite our best efforts no eyewitnesses were found. We are also scanning the CCTV footage of the entire incident to ascertain the sequence of the events,” he added.