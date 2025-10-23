With Kumbh memory still fresh, railways creates tiered zones at NDLS

NEW DELHI: With Chhath Puja and the Bihar election around the corner, the New Delhi railway station is gearing up for a massive rush of passengers heading majorly to Bihar, along with eastern Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas.

The station administration has set up special holding areas and a three-tier structure of entry zones, including pre-ticketing, ticketing and post-ticketing sections, to manage the crowd.

Most of these arrangements have been made around Platform No. 16, towards the Ajmeri Gate side, from where most Bihar bound trains depart.

This strategic move of installing holding areas at the entrance of the station near Platform No. 16 has come in the wake of lessons learned from the overcrowding incident in February this year when stampede of passengers wanting to board the trains for the Kumbh Mela took place at the New Delhi railway station.

The stampede had killed 18 people, while 15 were injured. Experts had highlighted that poor crowd management had led to the chaos. The new holding area is designed to keep the crowds away from platforms until the arrival of specific trains, and only those with the tickets will be allowed inside, ensuring that only ticketed passengers gain access at the right time.