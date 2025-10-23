Yamuna opens up for Chhath for first time

NEW DELHI: Devotees celebrating the Chhath festival will be able to perform their rituals directly along the Yamuna river after a hiatus of seven to eight years. This will be the first time they will be allowed to stand inside the river. In a bid to ensure a safe, clean and sacred environment, the Delhi government is constructing 17 large model Chhath ghats along the river, which will be open for the first time during the festival.
The government has made extensive preparations to facilitate the celebration of the festival in an organised manner, officials said on Wednesday.
The newly developed ghats, ranging from half a kilometre to one and a half kilometres in length depending on local population density, will span from Palla to Kalindi Kunj.
Every district and sub-division will feature at least one model ghat, allowing devotees to perform the rituals with ease and convenience, the officials added. On-site visits to several ghats near Kashmiri Gate, ITO, Yamuna Bank and Chilla Gaon revealed the ongoing construction activities, with workers actively engaged in clearing the sand-filled ghats.
JCB machines were seen flattening the ground and sanitation teams were deployed to clean the areas, which had been closed for several years under the previous government.
Residents living near the river are particularly relieved. Amit Singh, a Jharkhand native residing in Laxmi Nagar’s Lalita Park, shared how his family struggled to find a suitable location for rituals in previous years. “We were forced to either perform the rituals on the roof of our rented accommodation or in artificial ponds at nearby parks. The new ghats will make it much easier,” he said.
Shivam, a worker involved in the construction at the ITO ghat, said 20 to 30 workers have been working diligently to complete the ghats before October 25, in time for the festival. “Each contractor has been assigned two to three ghats for development, and for the first time, direct access to the Yamuna river will be provided for devotees.
To ensure safety, bamboo nets will be installed along the ghats,” he added. Speaking on the initiative, Bhim Singh Rawat, the associate coordinator for the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) said, “People may be leaving behind some organic material and some inorganic waste after the rituals but it further deteriorates the health of the river as it doesn’t have the capability to maintain itself against such waste deposits.”
Security arrangements in place for Chhath, say police
Delhi Police have begun extensive preparations for the Chhath Puja to ensure smooth and safe celebrations across the city. A senior police officer said adequate arrangements are being made in coordination with various departments, including the municipal authority.