Yamuna opens up for Chhath for first time

NEW DELHI: Devotees celebrating the Chhath festival will be able to perform their rituals directly along the Yamuna river after a hiatus of seven to eight years. This will be the first time they will be allowed to stand inside the river. In a bid to ensure a safe, clean and sacred environment, the Delhi government is constructing 17 large model Chhath ghats along the river, which will be open for the first time during the festival.

The government has made extensive preparations to facilitate the celebration of the festival in an organised manner, officials said on Wednesday.

The newly developed ghats, ranging from half a kilometre to one and a half kilometres in length depending on local population density, will span from Palla to Kalindi Kunj.

Every district and sub-division will feature at least one model ghat, allowing devotees to perform the rituals with ease and convenience, the officials added. On-site visits to several ghats near Kashmiri Gate, ITO, Yamuna Bank and Chilla Gaon revealed the ongoing construction activities, with workers actively engaged in clearing the sand-filled ghats.

JCB machines were seen flattening the ground and sanitation teams were deployed to clean the areas, which had been closed for several years under the previous government.