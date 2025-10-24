AAP accuses MCD of bringing back ‘sealing Raj’

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday accused the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi of ushering in the “sealing raj” once again after it sealed several shops in the Chandni Chowk area.

AAP Delhi State president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared photos of the sealed shops on social media and issued a warning to the city’s traders.

“BJP came and sealing followed. Traders and shopkeepers should be prepared, because now the BJP has captured power from top to bottom. The new wave of shop sealings has begun,” he stated.

He claimed that the MCD sealed nearly 20 shops in Chandni Chowk, an action he said has robbed dozens of workers and shop owners of their livelihoods. The AAP leader questioned the legality of the sealings, asking, “Does the BJP’s MCD and Delhi government not know that this is a commercial area? Are they misleading the Indian court to get these shops sealed?”

Bharadwaj recalled the previous tenure of the BJP in the MCD, alleging that it led to thousands of people losing their jobs as shops across various markets, from Defence Colony to Rajendra Nagar, were sealed. He characterized that period as a “dark era” and warned that it has now returned.

The MCD has not yet issued an official statement regarding the specific sealings in Chandni Chowk or responded to the allegations made by the AAP.