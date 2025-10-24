Days after Diwali, air quality improves in Delhi

Delhi's overall air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday morning, moving from the 'very poor' to the 'poor' category following a deterioration in pollution levels after the Diwali celebrations.

The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 293 which falls into the 'poor' range according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Despite the overall improvement, several monitoring stations, including areas like Ashok Vihar, Bawana, and ITO, still recorded the air quality in the 'very poor' category (AQI above 300). Most concerningly, the Anand Vihar station recorded an AQI of 403, placing it firmly in the 'severe' category, the highest among all monitoring stations.

The improvement was not widespread, but some areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) also saw a change, with the AQI in Faridabad, for instance, recorded as 'moderate' at 198.