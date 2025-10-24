DRI arrests 26 foreigners for drug trafficking in Delhi, seizes drugs worth Rs 108.81 crore

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on the drugs manufacturing and distribution network operating across the National Capital Region, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted the manufacturing hub in a three-day coordinated operation starting from October 21 and arrested 26 foreign nationals.

The agency sleuths faced a hostile situation during the three days of coordinated raids and arrests and had sought help from the Delhi police. Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director General of DRI, was personally monitoring the operations. On Thursday evening, after the operation was over, he held a high-level meeting with all the officials involved and thanked the local police for their support in the meeting.

The intelligence agency, in a statement, said, “Based on specific intelligence... officers raided a clandestine facility for manufacturing Methamphetamine located at an isolated farm premise near high-rise residential buildings in Greater Noida. The search resulted in the seizure of 11.40 kg Amphetamine and 110.923 kg of precursor chemicals used for its manufacture.”

Simultaneously, the main handler of the syndicate was apprehended from his residence in Gurugram, and 1.33 kg of Amphetamine was recovered from his possession. In a swift follow-up action, DRI officers identified another premises suspected to be used for storing and distribution of the contraband in West Delhi.