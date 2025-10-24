Government backs women for night shifts, issues guidelines for employers

NEW DELHI: Weeks after announcing amendments to ensure all safeguards under the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act and issuing suitable notifications under the Factories Act, the Delhi government has formally allowed the engagement of women workers in night shifts at shops and commercial establishments.

The notification, issued on Thursday, follows a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July, where it was decided that women employees could work night shifts in the national capital with their written consent, as part of efforts to ensure ‘ease of doing business’ and promote ‘maximum governance-minimum government.’

Delhi, being the national capital, should have set an example for other states, but restrictive and outdated laws had long discouraged businesses and economic activity, the L-G said.

The notification further states that every employee will be entitled to double pay for overtime and a maximum of 48 working hours per week, in accordance with the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act. Internal Complaints Committees will also have to be constituted at workplaces.